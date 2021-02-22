Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Twilio (TWLO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Twilio (TWLO) and Epam Systems (EPAM) with bullish sentiments.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks today and set a price target of $515.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $385.79, close to its 52-week high of $403.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 73.7% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palantir Technologies, Slack Technologies, and Check Point.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Palo Alto Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $417.68, implying a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $460.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Twilio (TWLO)

In a report released today, Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Twilio, with a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $413.00, close to its 52-week high of $457.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 66.3% success rate. Marshall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CommScope Holding, and Viavi Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twilio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $506.58, representing a 20.0% upside. In a report issued on February 9, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $465.00 price target.

Epam Systems (EPAM)

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained a Buy rating on Epam Systems today and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $360.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 83.2% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Fidelity National Info, and DXC Technology Company.

Epam Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $430.00, representing a 15.6% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $460.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.