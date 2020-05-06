Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Onto Innovation (ONTO), Parsons (PSN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Onto Innovation (ONTO) and Parsons (PSN) with bullish sentiments.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Onto Innovation, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 67.8% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Onto Innovation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00, representing a 28.5% upside. In a report released today, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Parsons (PSN)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Parsons today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 61.4% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Parsons with a $40.75 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.