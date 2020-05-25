Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Nvidia (NVDA), Splunk (SPLK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nvidia (NVDA) and Splunk (SPLK) with bullish sentiments.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia on May 22 and set a price target of $390.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $361.05, close to its 52-week high of $363.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 62.4% success rate. Curtis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nvidia with a $376.83 average price target, implying a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $327.00 price target.

Splunk (SPLK)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Buy rating on Splunk on May 22 and set a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $184.26, close to its 52-week high of $185.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 74.4% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Splunk with a $183.74 average price target, representing a 6.9% upside. In a report issued on May 15, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

