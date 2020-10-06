Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Nvidia (NVDA), Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nvidia (NVDA) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) with bullish sentiments.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia yesterday and set a price target of $620.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $557.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 70.9% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Keysight Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $577.28, implying a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $610.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

DZ BANK AG analyst Harald Schnitzer maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.34.

Schnitzer has an average return of 0.8% when recommending Infineon Technologies AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Schnitzer is ranked #2395 out of 6979 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $29.73 average price target, a -2.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR25.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.