Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Nvidia (NVDA), Alteryx (AYX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Nvidia (NVDA), Alteryx (AYX) and Fiserv (FISV) with bullish sentiments.

Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report released yesterday, Vivek Arya from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia, with a price target of $625.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $570.53, close to its 52-week high of $589.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Arya is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 68.8% success rate. Arya covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and NXP Semiconductors.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $605.71, which is a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $600.00 price target.

Alteryx (AYX)

Merrill Lynch analyst Bradley Sills reiterated a Buy rating on Alteryx yesterday and set a price target of $152.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $138.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Sills is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 76.4% success rate. Sills covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Veeva Systems, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alteryx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $145.75, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Fiserv (FISV)

Merrill Lynch analyst Jason Kupferberg maintained a Buy rating on Fiserv yesterday and set a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $113.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupferberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 71.6% success rate. Kupferberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DXC Technology Company, Global Payments, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fiserv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $133.56, representing a 18.6% upside. In a report issued on January 26, Bernstein also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

