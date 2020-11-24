Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Nutanix (NTNX), General Electric (GE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nutanix (NTNX) and General Electric (GE) with bullish sentiments.

Nutanix (NTNX)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Nutanix, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 66.5% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nutanix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.78, implying a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric received a Buy rating and a $12.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 64.0% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Electric is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.29, a -5.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

