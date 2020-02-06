Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Nuance Communications (NUAN), Paycom (PAYC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nuance Communications (NUAN) and Paycom (PAYC) with bullish sentiments.

Nuance Communications (NUAN)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy rating on Nuance Communications today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.62, close to its 52-week high of $20.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 66.8% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Nice-Systems, and Check Point.

Nuance Communications has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00, implying a 22.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Paycom (PAYC)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Paycom today and set a price target of $372.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $322.50, close to its 52-week high of $342.00.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 71.1% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Paycom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $314.00, implying a -8.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $367.00 price target.

