Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: MSCI (MSCI), Square (SQ)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on MSCI (MSCI) and Square (SQ) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

MSCI (MSCI)

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on MSCI, with a price target of $384.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $361.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.5% and a 40.9% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MSCI with a $391.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Square (SQ)

In a report released today, Trevor Williams from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Square, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $186.49, close to its 52-week high of $193.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is ranked #5617 out of 7009 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Square is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $168.27.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SQ: