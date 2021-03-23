Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Monolithic Power (MPWR), Box (BOX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Monolithic Power (MPWR) and Box (BOX) with bullish sentiments.

Monolithic Power (MPWR)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Buy rating on Monolithic Power today and set a price target of $415.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $348.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.2% and a 78.4% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Axcelis Technologies.

Monolithic Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $425.71.

Box (BOX)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron assigned a Buy rating to Box today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.6% and a 72.1% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Box with a $22.75 average price target.

