Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: MKS Instruments (MKSI), Avalara (AVLR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MKS Instruments (MKSI) and Avalara (AVLR) with bullish sentiments.

MKS Instruments (MKSI)

In a report released today, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on MKS Instruments, with a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $186.92, close to its 52-week high of $199.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 70.7% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

MKS Instruments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $233.43.

Avalara (AVLR)

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on Avalara today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $131.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 68.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Avalara has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $177.50, a 35.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

