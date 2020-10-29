Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: MiX Telematics (MIXT), AT&T (T)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MiX Telematics (MIXT) and AT&T (T) with bullish sentiments.

MiX Telematics (MIXT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on MiX Telematics today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 63.5% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MiX Telematics with a $18.00 average price target.

AT&T (T)

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on AT&T yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.03, close to its 52-week low of $26.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 67.3% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Cisco Systems, and Microsoft.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AT&T with a $31.55 average price target, representing a 19.1% upside. In a report issued on October 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

