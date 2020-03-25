Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Microsoft (MSFT), Square (SQ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Microsoft (MSFT) and Square (SQ) with bullish sentiments.

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report issued on March 23, Alex Zukin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $148.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 61.7% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Microsoft has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $196.57, a 36.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Square (SQ)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Square yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 56.9% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Square has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.88, representing a 51.4% upside. In a report issued on March 17, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $70.00 price target.

