Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Micron (MU), Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Micron (MU) and Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) with bullish sentiments.

Micron (MU)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Micron, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 48.5% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Micron with a $65.89 average price target, representing a 35.3% upside. In a report issued on June 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

In a report released yesterday, Deepak Mathivanan from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Spotify Technology SA, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $265.14, close to its 52-week high of $271.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 67.4% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Mercadolibre, Zillow Group, and GoDaddy.

Spotify Technology SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $207.63, which is a -19.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 19, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SPOT: