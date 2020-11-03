Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Microchip (MCHP), DSP Group (DSPG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Microchip (MCHP) and DSP Group (DSPG) with bullish sentiments.

Microchip (MCHP)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating on Microchip today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $108.45, close to its 52-week high of $116.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microchip is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $127.78, implying a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $131.00 price target.

DSP Group (DSPG)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to DSP Group today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 53.5% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DSP Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.50, representing a 42.0% upside. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

