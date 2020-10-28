Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Maxim Integrated (MXIM), Fiserv (FISV)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Maxim Integrated (MXIM) and Fiserv (FISV) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Maxim Integrated (MXIM)

In a report released today, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Maxim Integrated. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $70.72, close to its 52-week high of $74.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 76.6% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Maxim Integrated has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.33.

Fiserv (FISV)

In a report released today, Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Fiserv. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $96.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 45.0% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fiserv with a $125.59 average price target, a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

