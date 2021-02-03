Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Match Group (MTCH), Dynatrace (DT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Match Group (MTCH) and Dynatrace (DT) with bullish sentiments.

Match Group (MTCH)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Match Group today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $138.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 48.7% and a 76.2% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Match Group with a $153.00 average price target.

Dynatrace (DT)

In a report released today, Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Dynatrace, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 76.7% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Snowflake, Datadog, and Alteryx.

Dynatrace has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.60, a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

