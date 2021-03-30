Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Marvell (MRVL), Model N (MODN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Marvell (MRVL) and Model N (MODN) with bullish sentiments.

Marvell (MRVL)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Buy rating on Marvell today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 74.0% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Raytheon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marvell with a $55.39 average price target, implying a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Model N (MODN)

Colliers Securities analyst Eugene Mannheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Model N today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Mannheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 56.1% success rate. Mannheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Castlight Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Model N is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.67, implying a 55.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.