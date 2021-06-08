Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Marvell (MRVL), Harmonic (HLIT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Marvell (MRVL) and Harmonic (HLIT) with bullish sentiments.

Marvell (MRVL)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Marvell, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 69.2% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Advanced Micro Devices, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marvell with a $59.91 average price target, implying a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Harmonic (HLIT)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Harmonic, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 68.3% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Harmonic with a $10.00 average price target, implying a 39.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

