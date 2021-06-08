Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Marvell (MRVL), Coupa Software (COUP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Marvell (MRVL) and Coupa Software (COUP) with bullish sentiments.

Marvell (MRVL)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Buy rating on Marvell today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 75.3% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Raytheon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marvell is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.14, representing a 25.0% upside. In a report issued on May 24, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Coupa Software (COUP)

KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck maintained a Buy rating on Coupa Software today and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $236.73, close to its 52-week low of $211.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Beck is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.5% and a 78.6% success rate. Beck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, Alkami Technology, and BTRS Holdings.

Coupa Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $303.20, representing a 32.6% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

