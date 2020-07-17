Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Limelight Networks (LLNW), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Limelight Networks (LLNW), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and Transcat (TRNS) with bullish sentiments.

Limelight Networks (LLNW)

In a report released today, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Limelight Networks, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 48.7% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Brightcove, and TrueCar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Limelight Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.10.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $131.63, close to its 52-week high of $138.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 47.7% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Brooks Automation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Skyworks Solutions with a $129.19 average price target, representing a -0.6% downside. In a report issued on July 6, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

Transcat (TRNS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Transcat today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.96.

Buck has an average return of 4.2% when recommending Transcat.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6501 out of 6787 analysts.

Transcat has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.50, implying a 27.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

