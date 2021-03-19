Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Limelight Networks (LLNW), Nokia (NOK)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Limelight Networks (LLNW) and Nokia (NOK) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Limelight Networks (LLNW)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Majek from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Limelight Networks. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.31, close to its 52-week low of $2.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 44.7% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Citrix Systems, NortonLifeLock, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Limelight Networks is a Hold with an average price target of $4.35.

Nokia (NOK)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Hold rating on Nokia yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 61.0% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Nokia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.16.

