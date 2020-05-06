Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Lightpath Technologies (LPTH), Mercadolibre (MELI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lightpath Technologies (LPTH), Mercadolibre (MELI) and ServiceNow (NOW) with bullish sentiments.

Lightpath Technologies (LPTH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Marc Wiesenberger maintained a Buy rating on Lightpath Technologies on May 1 and set a price target of $2.10. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.40, close to its 52-week high of $2.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 46.0% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Insight Enterprises, PCTEL, and MTBC.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lightpath Technologies with a $2.10 average price target.

Mercadolibre (MELI)

In a report released today, Robert Ford from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Mercadolibre, with a price target of $800.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $747.43, close to its 52-week high of $756.48.

Ford has an average return of 30.8% when recommending Mercadolibre.

According to TipRanks.com, Ford is ranked #1363 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mercadolibre with a $757.00 average price target, representing a 3.1% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $720.00 price target.

ServiceNow (NOW)

Merrill Lynch analyst Kash Rangan reiterated a Buy rating on ServiceNow today and set a price target of $408.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $377.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Rangan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 69.1% success rate. Rangan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Salesforce, and Microsoft.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ServiceNow with a $371.09 average price target, which is a -0.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $365.00 price target.

