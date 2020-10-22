Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Lam Research (LRCX), Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lam Research (LRCX), Teledyne Technologies (TDY) and Xilinx (XLNX) with bullish sentiments.

Lam Research (LRCX)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Buy rating on Lam Research today and set a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $366.62, close to its 52-week high of $387.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 75.0% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Axcelis Technologies.

Lam Research has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $405.80, which is an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $410.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti assigned a Buy rating to Teledyne Technologies today and set a price target of $365.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $328.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 63.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Faro Technologies, and Universal Display.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teledyne Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $365.25.

Xilinx (XLNX)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating on Xilinx today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $111.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 67.6% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xilinx with a $118.21 average price target, which is a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on XLNX: