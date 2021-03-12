Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: L3Harris Technologies (LHX), Asana (ASAN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on L3Harris Technologies (LHX) and Asana (ASAN) with bullish sentiments.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

In a report issued on March 10, Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on L3Harris Technologies, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $192.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 64.5% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, Rada Electronics, and Leidos Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on L3Harris Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $215.11, which is a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Asana (ASAN)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Asana yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 75.4% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Asana with a $37.89 average price target, representing a 15.9% upside. In a report issued on March 4, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

