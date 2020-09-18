Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: KVH Industries (KVHI), Box (BOX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on KVH Industries (KVHI), Box (BOX) and Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) with bullish sentiments.

KVH Industries (KVHI)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Buy rating on KVH Industries yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 63.3% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Iridium Communications, and United States Cellular.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KVH Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

Box (BOX)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson reiterated a Buy rating on Box yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 73.7% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Box is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.75, a 44.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

In a report released yesterday, John Davis from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Jack Henry & Associates, with a price target of $193.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $161.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 75.0% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and I3 Verticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jack Henry & Associates is a Hold with an average price target of $185.20.

