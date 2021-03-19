Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Kaleyra (KLR), Nokia (NOK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kaleyra (KLR) and Nokia (NOK) with bullish sentiments.

Kaleyra (KLR)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Kaleyra today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 62.2% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kaleyra with a $30.00 average price target.

Nokia (NOK)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Nokia, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 66.6% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nokia with a $5.16 average price target, which is a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR4.20 price target.

