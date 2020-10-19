Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Intuit (INTU), CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Intuit (INTU), CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) and Snap (SNAP) with bullish sentiments.

Intuit (INTU)

In a report issued on October 15, Alex Zukin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Intuit, with a price target of $405.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $341.15, close to its 52-week high of $360.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 77.6% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., Zoom Video Communications, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuit is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $384.33, which is an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $400.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

In a report issued on October 15, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $145.34, close to its 52-week high of $153.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 78.1% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and Palo Alto Networks.

CrowdStrike Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $157.26, a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $176.00 price target.

Snap (SNAP)

In a report issued on October 16, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Snap, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.83, close to its 52-week high of $28.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 65.9% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Zillow Group Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Snap with a $28.66 average price target, representing a 0.6% upside. In a report issued on October 8, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.