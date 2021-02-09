Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: II-VI (IIVI), Perion Network (PERI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on II-VI (IIVI) and Perion Network (PERI) with bullish sentiments.

II-VI (IIVI)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on II-VI, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.41, close to its 52-week high of $96.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 68.7% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and TTM Technologies.

II-VI has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.50, a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Perion Network (PERI)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Perion Network today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 53.2% and a 76.9% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class C.

Perion Network has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.33.

