Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: II-VI (IIVI), MongoDB (MDB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on II-VI (IIVI), MongoDB (MDB) and DraftKings (DKNG) with bullish sentiments.

II-VI (IIVI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on II-VI yesterday and set a price target of $152.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.0% and a 53.1% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and IPG Photonics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on II-VI is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.50, implying a 40.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

MongoDB (MDB)

In a report released today, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on MongoDB, with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $311.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 76.7% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

MongoDB has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $414.22, implying a 36.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $500.00 price target.

DraftKings (DKNG)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.20, close to its 52-week high of $72.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 66.8% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Motorsport Games, and EverQuote.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DraftKings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.10, representing an 11.1% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

