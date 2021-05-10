Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: IAC/InterActive (IAC), Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on IAC/InterActive (IAC), Leidos Holdings (LDOS) and DraftKings (DKNG) with bullish sentiments.

IAC/InterActive (IAC)

In a report released today, Brent Thill from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActive, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $241.40, close to its 52-week high of $266.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 69.3% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAC/InterActive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $275.33, a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $276.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

In a report released yesterday, Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Leidos Holdings, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $104.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 68.1% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Raytheon Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Leidos Holdings with a $115.33 average price target, an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

DraftKings (DKNG)

Jefferies analyst David Katz maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 55.4% success rate. Katz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, International Game Technology, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DraftKings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.38, representing a 35.4% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on DKNG: