Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: HubSpot (HUBS), Harmonic (HLIT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on HubSpot (HUBS) and Harmonic (HLIT) with bullish sentiments.

HubSpot (HUBS)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $498.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 69.3% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

HubSpot has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $595.87.

Harmonic (HLIT)

In a report released today, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Harmonic. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 61.6% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Harmonic with a $10.00 average price target.

