Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: HubSpot (HUBS), BlackLine (BL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on HubSpot (HUBS), BlackLine (BL) and Cloudflare (NET) with bullish sentiments.

HubSpot (HUBS)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on HubSpot today and set a price target of $520.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $431.76, close to its 52-week high of $438.00.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 55.2% and a 86.6% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Verint Systems, and ChannelAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for HubSpot with a $528.62 average price target, which is a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $465.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BlackLine (BL)

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained a Buy rating on BlackLine today and set a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $150.37, close to its 52-week high of $154.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Bracelin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.5% and a 83.8% success rate. Bracelin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Slack Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BlackLine with a $151.00 average price target, which is a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $163.00 price target.

Cloudflare (NET)

KeyBanc analyst Alex Kurtz maintained a Buy rating on Cloudflare today and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.28, close to its 52-week high of $95.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Kurtz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 65.3% success rate. Kurtz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CommVault Systems, and Cisco Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cloudflare with a $91.36 average price target, representing a -1.5% downside. In a report issued on February 1, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.