Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: HEICO (HEI), Lufax Holding (LU)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on HEICO (HEI) and Lufax Holding (LU) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

HEICO (HEI)

In a report issued on December 22, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on HEICO, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $137.04, close to its 52-week high of $137.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 68.2% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HEICO with a $129.00 average price target, representing a -5.0% downside. In a report issued on December 15, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Lufax Holding (LU)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on Lufax Holding on December 2 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 71.1% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and Mercadolibre.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lufax Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.70, a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

