Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Fuelcell Energy (FCEL), Snowflake (SNOW)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Fuelcell Energy (FCEL) and Snowflake (SNOW) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Fuelcell Energy (FCEL)

In a report released today, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Fuelcell Energy, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 54.4% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Fuelcell Energy with a $9.40 average price target, which is a -5.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Snowflake (SNOW)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Hold rating on Snowflake yesterday and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $248.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 74.9% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Snowflake with a $278.50 average price target, implying a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SNOW: