Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Flir Systems (FLIR), Alphabet (GOOGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Flir Systems (FLIR) and Alphabet (GOOGL) with bullish sentiments.

Flir Systems (FLIR)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Flir Systems, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 62.7% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flir Systems with a $52.33 average price target, representing a 24.6% upside. In a report issued on July 2, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alphabet (GOOGL)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet today and set a price target of $1805.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1516.88, close to its 52-week high of $1576.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.3% and a 76.3% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Uber Technologies, and IAC/InterActive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphabet with a $1587.67 average price target, which is a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1700.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on GOOGL: