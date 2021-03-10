Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: First Solar (FSLR), Agilysys (AGYS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on First Solar (FSLR) and Agilysys (AGYS) with bullish sentiments.

First Solar (FSLR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Ben Kallo reiterated a Buy rating on First Solar on January 26 and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.67.

Kallo has an average return of 3.3% when recommending First Solar.

According to TipRanks.com, Kallo is ranked #564 out of 7358 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Solar is a Hold with an average price target of $95.60, a 29.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Agilysys (AGYS)

In a report issued on January 27, Allen Klee from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Agilysys, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Klee ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.9% and a 26.3% success rate. Klee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and AudioEye.

Agilysys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.