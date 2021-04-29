Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Facebook (FB), TTM Technologies (TTMI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Facebook (FB), TTM Technologies (TTMI) and Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) with bullish sentiments.

Facebook (FB)

In a report released today, Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Facebook, with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $307.10, close to its 52-week high of $315.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 61.8% and a 81.9% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Pinterest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $362.70, a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

TTM Technologies (TTMI)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti reiterated a Buy rating on TTM Technologies today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.21, close to its 52-week high of $15.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 67.6% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TTM Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.81.

Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Buy rating on Ultra Clean Holdings today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 47.3% and a 79.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Allegro MicroSystems, and Axcelis Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ultra Clean Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.50, a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

