Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: F5 Networks (FFIV), Gogo (GOGO)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on F5 Networks (FFIV) and Gogo (GOGO) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

F5 Networks (FFIV)

In a report released today, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on F5 Networks. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $155.02, close to its 52-week high of $156.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 56.6% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for F5 Networks with a $158.83 average price target, which is a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $154.00 price target.

Gogo (GOGO)

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Gogo. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 64.6% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and United States Cellular.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gogo with a $10.00 average price target.

