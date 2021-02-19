Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Everbridge (EVBG), Cambium Networks (CMBM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Everbridge (EVBG), Cambium Networks (CMBM) and PDF Solutions (PDFS) with bullish sentiments.

Everbridge (EVBG)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Everbridge, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $140.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.8% and a 77.0% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Everbridge has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $171.67, representing a 26.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Cambium Networks (CMBM)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Cambium Networks, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.95, close to its 52-week high of $43.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 67.9% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cambium Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.40, implying a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $50.00 price target.

PDF Solutions (PDFS)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on PDF Solutions today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.4% and a 75.2% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PDF Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00.

