Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Euronet Worldwide (EEFT), Cambium Networks (CMBM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) and Cambium Networks (CMBM) with bullish sentiments.

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Euronet Worldwide, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 57.0% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Euronet Worldwide is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $119.60.

Cambium Networks (CMBM)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cambium Networks today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 50.5% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cambium Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.92, implying a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

