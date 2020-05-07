Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Emcore (EMKR), SMTC (SMTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Emcore (EMKR), SMTC (SMTX) and DHI Group (DHX) with bullish sentiments.

Emcore (EMKR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang maintained a Buy rating on Emcore yesterday and set a price target of $5.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 64.2% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emcore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.80.

SMTC (SMTX)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on SMTC, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 51.9% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SMTC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

DHI Group (DHX)

In a report released today, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on DHI Group, with a price target of $4.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.58.

Anderson has an average return of 14.3% when recommending DHI Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #1264 out of 6523 analysts.

DHI Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.25.

