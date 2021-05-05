Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Ducommun (DCO), Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ducommun (DCO), Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN) and Zillow Group Class A (ZG) with bullish sentiments.

Ducommun (DCO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Ducommun yesterday and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 72.1% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ducommun is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.33.

Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Intellicheck Mobilisia today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.60.

Buck has an average return of 32.1% when recommending Intellicheck Mobilisia.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #355 out of 7490 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intellicheck Mobilisia with a $13.25 average price target, a 31.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.50 price target.

Zillow Group Class A (ZG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Zillow Group Class A today and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $123.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 61.4% and a 66.4% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Viant Technology, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zillow Group Class A is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $192.56, which is a 51.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $202.00 price target.

