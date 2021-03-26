Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Domo (DOMO), GAN (GAN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Domo (DOMO) and GAN (GAN) with bullish sentiments.

Domo (DOMO)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Buy rating on Domo today and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 58.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and Pegasystems.

Domo has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.50, representing a 53.0% upside. In a report issued on March 12, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

GAN (GAN)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on GAN, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 59.9% and a 67.0% success rate. Gibas covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Boingo Wireless, KLDiscovery, and DraftKings.

GAN has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.50.

