Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: DocuSign (DOCU), Enghouse Systems (EGHSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on DocuSign (DOCU), Enghouse Systems (EGHSF) and Verint Systems (VRNT) with bullish sentiments.

DocuSign (DOCU)

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria maintained a Buy rating on DocuSign on June 10 and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $253.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Jaluria is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 68.4% success rate. Jaluria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Duck Creek Technologies, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DocuSign with a $265.17 average price target, implying a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

Enghouse Systems (EGHSF)

In a report issued on June 11, Paul Treiber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Enghouse Systems, with a price target of C$65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.30, close to its 52-week low of $41.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 74.7% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sierra Wireless, BlackBerry, and CGI Group.

Enghouse Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.01, implying a 37.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$70.00 price target.

Verint Systems (VRNT)

In a report issued on June 10, Dan Bergstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Verint Systems, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Bergstrom is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 84.0% success rate. Bergstrom covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, Fortinet, and NICE.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Verint Systems with a $62.00 average price target, a 34.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

