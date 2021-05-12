Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Crexendo (CXDO), Lattice Semicon (LSCC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Crexendo (CXDO), Lattice Semicon (LSCC) and Vishay Precision Group (VPG) with bullish sentiments.

Crexendo (CXDO)

Colliers Securities analyst Catharine Trebnick reiterated a Buy rating on Crexendo today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.35, close to its 52-week low of $5.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 44.1% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crexendo with a $10.00 average price target.

Lattice Semicon (LSCC)

In a report released today, Derek Soderberg from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Lattice Semicon, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.0% and a 27.6% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Axon Enterprise, and Sierra Wireless.

Lattice Semicon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.38, which is a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

Colliers Securities analyst Richard Ryan maintained a Buy rating on Vishay Precision Group today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 65.7% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Digi International.

Vishay Precision Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00.

