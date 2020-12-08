Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Coupa Software (COUP), EverQuote (EVER)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Coupa Software (COUP) and EverQuote (EVER) with bullish sentiments.

Coupa Software (COUP)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Coupa Software, with a price target of $365.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $323.94, close to its 52-week high of $353.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.5% and a 75.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Coupa Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $329.71, implying a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

EverQuote (EVER)

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Buy rating on EverQuote today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 73.9% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

EverQuote has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.00.

