Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Cognizant (CTSH), trivago (TRVG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Cognizant (CTSH) and trivago (TRVG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Cognizant (CTSH)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Hold rating on Cognizant today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.46, close to its 52-week high of $82.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 63.3% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cognizant is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.00.

trivago (TRVG)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on trivago, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.2% and a 73.9% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

trivago has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.54, representing a -1.1% downside. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

