Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Ciena (CIEN), Salesforce (CRM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ciena (CIEN), Salesforce (CRM) and Transdigm Group (TDG) with bullish sentiments.

Ciena (CIEN)

Jefferies analyst George Notter reiterated a Buy rating on Ciena yesterday and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.38, close to its 52-week high of $61.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Notter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 67.3% success rate. Notter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Cambium Networks, and Cisco Systems.

Ciena has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.07, which is an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 23, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Salesforce (CRM)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce yesterday and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $230.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 68.1% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Salesforce is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $274.42, which is a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $270.00 price target.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintained a Buy rating on Transdigm Group today and set a price target of $710.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $660.75, close to its 52-week high of $665.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 67.8% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Raytheon Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Transdigm Group with a $688.13 average price target.

