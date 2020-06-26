Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Calamp Crop (CAMP), Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Calamp Crop (CAMP) and Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) with bullish sentiments.

Calamp Crop (CAMP)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Calamp Crop, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 56.3% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Calamp Crop has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.42, a 39.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Euronet Worldwide today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 53.4% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Euronet Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.50.

