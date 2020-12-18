Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Calamp Crop (CAMP), Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Calamp Crop (CAMP), Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) and Maxlinear (MXL) with bullish sentiments.

Calamp Crop (CAMP)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Calamp Crop today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.79, close to its 52-week high of $11.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 65.3% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Calamp Crop with a $11.26 average price target, a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Euronet Worldwide, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $139.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 64.7% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, Megalith Financial Acquisition, and International Money Express.

Euronet Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $133.80.

Maxlinear (MXL)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Maxlinear, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.26, close to its 52-week high of $33.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 64.8% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Maxlinear with a $38.29 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.